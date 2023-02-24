KU School of Medicine receives $2.5 million to expand mental-health focus with pediatrics program

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A grant awarded to the KU School of Medicine in Wichita is expected to make a difference in the ongoing effort to teach pediatric residents the skills needed to address physical, as well as mental and behavioral health.

The totality of health is a focus for pediatricians at the KU School of Medicine, its leaders say.

“They see the need. They see in probably about 80% of the encounters that they have with children and adolescents, that there is either a behavioral or mental health issue that needs to be addressed and they ant to be equipped to handle those,” KU School of Medicine- Wichita Pediatric Program Director Melissa Jefferson, MD said.

The program received a $2.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Dr. Jefferson is one of the doctors on the project in which the KU School of Medicine is looking to innovate its curriculum to better meet the needs associated with mental health.

“The children of this nation are experiencing a mental health crisis, which was made worse by COVID. And we also know that Kansas is really under resourced in terms of meeting the needs of our state’s children for mental and behavioral health.”

Dr. Jefferson said there’s a lot of overlap between physical and mental health, so the training will cover noticing the signs of mental health conditions, especially in the early stages, and providing resources for treatment.

“In order to do that, our residents have a solid foundation in training and behavioral health,” Dr. Jefferson said.

She said the school already has started to implement some of these changes into its program’s curriculum. On the classroom side, this includes bringing in speakers to which it didn’t previously have access. The next major part is going to be the clinical rotation side, where residents spend time in healthcare settings, practicing these skills.

“Allow us to have a new 30-day rotation focused solely on mental and behavioral health in children,” Dr. Jefferson said.

The goal is to kickstart the project early next year. The changes the KU School of Medicine is making include partnerships with area behavioral health providers so they’re part of this training for residents.

