Pet food shortage impacts community grocery stores in Kansas

Cat food on shelves in the SPK Grocery sore in Cheney, Kansas
By Alex Jirgens and KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:24 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHENEY, Kan. (KWCH) - If you’re a pet owner living in a rural area, getting food for your dog or cat could become more challenging. A national pet food shortage is heavily impacting smaller stores.

AT SPK Grocery in Cheney, Manager Dave Clark said he’s seeing a shortage of items in the pet food aisle. Lately, when the truck hauling the pet food makes its twice-per-week stop at the store, Clark said he sometimes receives half of his orders.

“The amount available doesn’t cover the market like it needs to,” Clark explained. “Raw materials, according to my suppliers, raw materials are diverted first towards human use.”

During the last few weeks, supplies would run low and the store would incur costs, meaning shoppers had to pay more. Clark points to staffing issues with producers, rising prices and slower deliveries from the warehouse in Kansas City.

“My only good answer for most things is, ‘I have it ordered, my next truck is Friday,” Clark said. “That’s the only commitment I can make. I can’t say I’ll have it for sure.”

While there are indications for the situation to improve with Clark’s shelves gradually filling up again, he said it’s going to be some time before it gets back to fully in stock.

“I talked to a Purina rep [Thursday] and they’re much more comfortable about availability on the canned side, but he even warned that dry (food) is going to take awhile to catch up,” Clark said.

For the cost of pet food, Clark said he’s noticed an increase of about 40% in two years.

