Popular 'Tropics' exhibit reopens at Sedgwick County Zoo

A bird in "The Tropics" exhibit, now open again after a year closure at the Sedgwick County Zoo...
A bird in "The Tropics" exhibit, now open again after a year closure at the Sedgwick County Zoo in Wichita, Kansas
By Jaiya Brown and KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 7:54 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After a year of being closed, a popular exhibit at the Sedgwick County Zoo is back open. Once again, the Tropics building is open for visitors to see different birds from around the world. The exhibit’s closure was due to the threat of avian flu in the area.

Sedgwick County Zoo Director of Marketing and Communications Jennica King discussed the effort to keep the birds, as well as the people who appreciate them, safe.

Highly pathogenic avian influenza, (HPI), more commonly known as “avian flu,” or “bird flu,” can be deadly and “devastating,” King said.

“HPAI is a potentially fatal disease that mainly affects wild birds. If a guest were to come in contact with wild bird feces on their shoe, they could have potentially exposed our birds here to HPAI,” King said.

The disease can cause human health problems from the foods we eat that birds produce.

“A lot of people may notice that the price of their eggs is going up and the price of chicken at the store is going up, and that’s because wild birds have infected some of our poultry farms,” King explained.

Because of this, the Sedgwick County Zoo continues to take precautions.

“We keep an eye on local [incidents] of HPAI around our area. If positive cases are found within a certain mile radius, we will close down our bird exhibit again to ensure everyone is safe,” King said.

With the situation surrounding avian flu under control, King said the time was right to reopen the zoo’s Tropics building.

