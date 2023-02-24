Shockers fall short in down-to-wire battle vs. Memphis

WICHITA, Kan. (AP and KWCH) - The Wichita State Shockers fell short in a back-and-forth battle against Memphis that went down to the wire. The Tigers avoided the upset, 83-78.

James Rojas led Wichita State with 19 points. He also contributed six rebounds and two steals. Craig Porter Jr. added 15 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and five steals, and Jaron Pierre Jr. also finished with 15 points.

Kendric Davis scored 19 points to help short-handed Memphis. DeAndre Williams had 18 points, nine rebounds, five assists, and three blocks for the Tigers (21-7, 11-4 American Athletic Conference). Damaria Franklin finished with 12 points.

Memphis announced before the game its third-leading scorer Keonte Kennedy will miss the rest of the regular season after undergoing surgery for an injury he suffered Sunday. The Shockers, veterans of several games undecided until the final moments this season, will look to right the ship Sunday afternoon against Tulane.

Looking ahead, Wichita State players expressed confidence in what they’re doing as they approach the end of the regular season.

“I mean, it’s rough, but I mean, we’re definitely getting better,” Rojas said. “We just need to learn to close out games, that’s it.”

Porter said Thursday’s battle was another display of how the Shockers are capable of sticking with any team on their schedule.

“Every one of those we’ve been within two possessions, I think, besides Houston (a nine-point home setback in which Wichita State led most of the way). All of these teams we know we can honestly beat if we’re not beating ourselves,” Porter said.

Shocker Head Coach Isaac Brown said Thursday’s game came down to a drop in defensive intensity in the second half.

“The plan was, in the second half we’ve gotta defend. You’ve gotta defend in your building to come out with a win and we didn’t do a good job defending in the second half,” Brown said.

