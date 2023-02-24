Slick roads, slide offs reported in Harvey County

HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Harvey County Emergency Management is advising drivers to use caution on their evening commute.

The agency said county dispatchers had received a number of reports about ice-covered bridges. Hesston police said there were multiple accidents and slide-offs along the I-135 at exit 40.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for Harvey County and other portions of south-central and southeast Kansas until 10 p.m.

