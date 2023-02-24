Warmer weekend, severe storm risk Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that warmer weather will return this weekend, and severe thunderstorms will be possible Sunday.

Areas of sleet and freezing rain will be possible this evening across south central and eastern Kansas. Be prepared for patchy slick areas on the roads.

Dry weather is expected Saturday with a mostly cloudy sky. It will be a cold start to the day with morning low temperatures in the teens. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Sunday will be even warmer with highs in the 60s and 70s. South winds will be gusty ahead of our next storm system that will bring thunderstorms during the late afternoon and into the night.

Storms will start over western Kansas early in the evening with activity moving into central and eastern Kansas after dark. Large hail and damaging wind gusts will be possible, along with locally heavy rain.

Rain amounts of a half inch to one inch are likely over central and eastern Kansas with locally higher amounts possible.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Slight chance of freezing rain or sleet this evening, otherwise mostly cloudy. Wind: Light. Low: 19

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Wind: S 5-15. High: 48

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 37

Sun: High: 64 Cloudy with evening storms likely. Breezy.

Mon: High: 65 Low: 43 Sunny and windy.

Tue: High: 65 Low: 34 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Wed: High: 58 Low: 36 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 48 Low: 30 Partly cloudy and cooler.

Fri: High: 53 Low: 25 Mostly sunny.

