Where’s Shane? Trying lacrosse ... for free!

By Shane Konicki
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - If your young athlete is looking for a new and exciting sport to try out for spring, lacrosse may be just what they’re looking for!

This Saturday your child has the opportunity to come try out the sport for free, and this morning we’re giving it a shot to learn all the details!

You can find more information at facebook.com/events/s/try-lacrosse-for-free/723710539432179.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

The Kansas Highway Patrol said one person is dead following a crash between a semi tractor...
Man dies in Reno County crash with semi
Surveillance footage shows a group of three women suspected of stealing tens of thousands of...
Police: Thieves steal more than $36K worth of jewelry from 2 Kan. stores
One horse went down during the pileup, and several handlers came running to the rescue.
Budweiser Clydesdales get tangled up, fall during showing at rodeo
Limited ice, but could make a few roads slick
Some ice and snow for Kansas before the weekend
Wichita police arrested 21-year-old Chase Faimon in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash.
Victim identified in deadly dirt-bike hit-and-run Monday

Latest News

If your young athlete is looking for a new sport, lacrosse may be just what they’re looking for!
Where's Shane? Trying lacrosse ... for free!
Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Jerome Tang forging new path as first Black K-State basketball coach
Scene of a fire on S. Waco.
1 dead after ‘suspicious circumstances’ in house fire on S Waco
Kansas lawmakers face their first major deadline of the legislative season.
Deadline day Friday for some important bills in the Kansas Legislature