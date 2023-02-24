Winter today with light icing possible... Spring by Sunday with severe storm chance

Ice threat today
Ice threat today(KWCH)
By Adrian Campa
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says once again this morning we are starting off on a chilly note with feels like temperatures ranging from 0 to -10 degrees. We will see another afternoon with highs in the 30s statewide. While most of the state stays quiet, a fast-moving system may produce a light mix of sleet and freezing drizzle over south-central/southeastern Kansas this afternoon - evening. While nothing significant is expected, some slick spots will be possible on the commute home from work.

Changes will arrive this weekend as milder, more moist air comes back to Kansas. It will start to feel more like spring once again. Despite quite a few clouds, temperatures will top-out in the near normal lower upper 40s and lower 50s on Saturday. Sunday will be even warmer as highs soar into the 60s and 70s.

A potent storm system will sweep across the state late Sunday bringing with it widespread rain and storms. While not set in stone, some of the storms will likely turn strong to severe producing damaging wind gusts and large hail. Timing on the storms looks to be in the afternoon and evening 4pm - 12am for the strongest storms. Storm should be out of Kansas by 1-3am Monday morning.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming cloudy; light wintry mix in the afternoon. Wind: NE 5-15. High: 31.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and cold. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 26.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy skies; milder. Wind: NE/S 5-10. High: 50.

Sun: Low: 45. High: 66. Mostly cloudy, breezy; showers/storms late in the day.

Mon: Low: 49. High: 62. Windy with clearing skies.

Tue: Low: 34. High: 63. Mostly sunny.

Wed: Low: 39. High: 61. Partly cloudy.

Thu: Low: 30. High: 44. Mostly cloudy; PM wintry mix.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

The Kansas Highway Patrol said one person is dead following a crash between a semi tractor...
Man dies in Reno County crash with semi
Surveillance footage shows a group of three women suspected of stealing tens of thousands of...
Police: Thieves steal more than $36K worth of jewelry from 2 Kan. stores
One horse went down during the pileup, and several handlers came running to the rescue.
Budweiser Clydesdales get tangled up, fall during showing at rodeo
Limited ice, but could make a few roads slick
Some ice and snow for Kansas before the weekend
Wichita police arrested 21-year-old Chase Faimon in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash.
Victim identified in deadly dirt-bike hit-and-run Monday

Latest News

Limited ice, but could make a few roads slick
Some ice and snow for Kansas before the weekend
What's next in the Wichita area.
Arctic air sweeps in
Dangerous wind chills early Thursday
Wind chill alert for Thursday
Dramatic temperature drop today.
Wednesday sees tumbling temps