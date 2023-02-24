Winter today with light icing possible... Spring by Sunday with severe storm chance

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says once again this morning we are starting off on a chilly note with feels like temperatures ranging from 0 to -10 degrees. We will see another afternoon with highs in the 30s statewide. While most of the state stays quiet, a fast-moving system may produce a light mix of sleet and freezing drizzle over south-central/southeastern Kansas this afternoon - evening. While nothing significant is expected, some slick spots will be possible on the commute home from work.

Changes will arrive this weekend as milder, more moist air comes back to Kansas. It will start to feel more like spring once again. Despite quite a few clouds, temperatures will top-out in the near normal lower upper 40s and lower 50s on Saturday. Sunday will be even warmer as highs soar into the 60s and 70s.

A potent storm system will sweep across the state late Sunday bringing with it widespread rain and storms. While not set in stone, some of the storms will likely turn strong to severe producing damaging wind gusts and large hail. Timing on the storms looks to be in the afternoon and evening 4pm - 12am for the strongest storms. Storm should be out of Kansas by 1-3am Monday morning.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming cloudy; light wintry mix in the afternoon. Wind: NE 5-15. High: 31.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and cold. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 26.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy skies; milder. Wind: NE/S 5-10. High: 50.

Sun: Low: 45. High: 66. Mostly cloudy, breezy; showers/storms late in the day.

Mon: Low: 49. High: 62. Windy with clearing skies.

Tue: Low: 34. High: 63. Mostly sunny.

Wed: Low: 39. High: 61. Partly cloudy.

Thu: Low: 30. High: 44. Mostly cloudy; PM wintry mix.

