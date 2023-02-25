International Rescue Committee local branch helping Ukrainians in Wichita with transition process

The International Rescue Committee branch in Wichita, Kan., is working to help refugees from Ukraine get a fresh start in Kansas.(KWCH)
By Shawn Loging and KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Some Ukrainians have found a new home and life in Wichita over the last year since Russia invaded the eastern European nation last February. The Wichita branch of the International Rescue Committee (IRC) reports about 25 newly-arrived Ukrainians are receiving the group’s services. That includes help with housing, enrolling children in schools and finding jobs. Since the start of the Russian invasion in Ukraine, more than 160 Ukrainians have arrived in Kansas, the local IRC reported.

Friday, Feb. 24 marks one year since the bombing, gunfire and destruction began from Russia’s full-scale invasion.

“This 365 days was like one day because every single day we see the news and the calls from the family, from the relatives, from the friends,” said IRC Kansas Community Engagement Director Galyna Golyshevska.

Golyshevska has called Wichita her second home for the last three years, but her sister, a professor in Kyiv, and her mother are sill in Ukraine and are determined to stay. With her role with the International Rescue Committee, she’s been helping other Ukrainians looking at a new life in the U.S.

“We’re blessed to have our Wichita community. I was amazed. I mean, I did believe in people but right now, I don’t just believe it. I have evidence that people are amazing.”

The IRC works to support refugees from around the world through the immigration process and to get settled once they arrive to their new communities in the U.S.

“(Their) whole life has been challenged just overall because of the situation [in Ukraine]. So, what we have been trying to do is just (make) sure they have what they need.”

As Golyshevska works to support the IRC’s mission in Wichita, she’s also sending support to Ukraine. After the pain there’s been this past year, there’s hope as Ukrainians are already rebuilding.

“Ukrainians, we know the end of this story. There is no way for Russia to win,” Golyshevska said.

You can learn more about the International Rescue Committee and contribute to its causes here: https://www.rescue.org/united-states/wichita-ks.

