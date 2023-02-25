Nowell’s 22 points lead No. 14 Kansas St. past Oklahoma St.

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) - Markquis Nowell had 22 points, eight assists and four steals and No. 14 Kansas State defeated Oklahoma State 73-68 on Saturday for its third straight win.

Keyontae Johnson added 17 points for the Wildcats (22-7, 10-6 Big 12), who swept the regular-season series.

Kalib Boone scored 14 of his 18 points in the second half on Senior Day for Oklahoma State. Caleb Asberry scored 13 points and John-Michael Wright added 12 for the Cowboys (16-13, 7-9), who have lost four straight.

Oklahoma State led 35-31 late in the first half, but Kansas State’s Desi Stills got a steal and layup as time expired to cut the Cowboys’ lead to two.

Boone went to work early in the second half. He scored a dunk and a layup in the first 63 seconds of the second half to extend Oklahoma State’s lead to six.

Kansas State rallied, and Nowell’s deep 3 after a scramble put the Wildcats ahead 40-39.

The game remained tight throughout the second half until Kansas State went on a run. Back-to-back 3-pointers by Johnson and Ismael Massoud put Kansas State ahead 65-60 with just over five minutes remaining, and the Wildcats hung on.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas State: The Wildcats appear to be back on track, winning three straight after having lost four of five.

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys had allowed at least 85 points in its previous three games and allowed 49% shooting in this one.

UP NEXT

Kansas State: Hosts Oklahoma on Wednesday.

Oklahoma State: Hosts Baylor on Monday.

