Nowell’s 22 points lead No. 14 Kansas St. past Oklahoma St.
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) - Markquis Nowell had 22 points, eight assists and four steals and No. 14 Kansas State defeated Oklahoma State 73-68 on Saturday for its third straight win.
Keyontae Johnson added 17 points for the Wildcats (22-7, 10-6 Big 12), who swept the regular-season series.
Kalib Boone scored 14 of his 18 points in the second half on Senior Day for Oklahoma State. Caleb Asberry scored 13 points and John-Michael Wright added 12 for the Cowboys (16-13, 7-9), who have lost four straight.
Oklahoma State led 35-31 late in the first half, but Kansas State’s Desi Stills got a steal and layup as time expired to cut the Cowboys’ lead to two.
Boone went to work early in the second half. He scored a dunk and a layup in the first 63 seconds of the second half to extend Oklahoma State’s lead to six.
Kansas State rallied, and Nowell’s deep 3 after a scramble put the Wildcats ahead 40-39.
The game remained tight throughout the second half until Kansas State went on a run. Back-to-back 3-pointers by Johnson and Ismael Massoud put Kansas State ahead 65-60 with just over five minutes remaining, and the Wildcats hung on.
BIG PICTURE
Kansas State: The Wildcats appear to be back on track, winning three straight after having lost four of five.
Oklahoma State: The Cowboys had allowed at least 85 points in its previous three games and allowed 49% shooting in this one.
UP NEXT
Kansas State: Hosts Oklahoma on Wednesday.
Oklahoma State: Hosts Baylor on Monday.
