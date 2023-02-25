Weather Alert: Severe storm risk Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that thunderstorms are likely Sunday afternoon and into the night. Some storms may be severe.

It will be a cold start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Afternoon highs will range from the lower 60s over eastern Kansas to the lower 70s over western Kansas. South winds will be gusty statewide.

Thunderstorms will begin to develop over western Kansas Sunday afternoon with activity spreading into central and eastern Kansas later Sunday evening. Storms will move through the Wichita area between 8 and 10 PM.

Damaging wind gusts will be the primary threat with thunderstorms, along with heavy rainfall. Rainfall amounts of a half inch to one inch are likely across central and eastern Kansas with locally higher amounts possible.

After the storms move out, mild weather will continue into the start of the week with highs remaining in the 60s Monday and Tuesday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 32

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with evening storms likely. Some storms may be severe. Breezy. Wind: S 10-25; gusty. High: 62

Tomorrow Night: Thunderstorms likely before midnight, then becoming clear. Some storms may be severe. Breezy. Wind: S/NW 15-25; gusty. Low: 42

Mon: High: 65 Sunny and breezy.

Tue: High: 65 Low: 35 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Wed: High: 57 Low: 36 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 46 Low: 29 Mostly cloudy. Breezy.

Fri: High: 50 Low: 21 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 58 Low: 29 Mostly sunny.

