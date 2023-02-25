Wichita restaurant takes unique measure to prevent break-ins

Argentina’s Empanadas is a new small business in town. After recent break-ins to local businesses, its owner is taking action to keep her property safe.
By Jaiya Brown and KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:59 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After a series of restaurant break-ins in Wichita, one small business near downtown came up with an unusual plan to prevent more thefts.

Argentina’s Empanadas is a new small business in town. After recent break-ins to local businesses, its owner is taking action to keep her property safe. She also wants to share her plan with others.

“I know it won’t necessarily prevent it 100%, but we thought this must be a measure we can do to prevent (a break-in),” said Argentina’s Empanadas Owner Caroline Freeman.

The plan starts with “hiding in plain sight,” she said.

That begins with emptying the cash register and making that visible.

“We thought it was a good idea to show people in the window that, ‘hey, we took all our money out of here. We don’t have any value, maybe you don’t want to break in,’” Freeman said.

She said the strategy doesn’t stop at the empty cash register.

Freeman said they also remove electronics, including removing the business’s iPad from its dock to charge at an out-of-sight area and placing the dock next to the empty cash register in the window.

Freeman said she shared her theft-prevention thoughts on social media in hopes of making other small restaurant businesses aware and to give them a practical idea to protect their business when it’s closed.

“It’s important for me to preserve and to also help people that are business owners like me,” she said.

12 News Personal Protection Expert offered insight into the recent series of break-ins and a response to the “hide-in-plain-sight” strategy.

“This is a case that is, probably somebody that has worked in a business like that knows the general operations, where the cash may be,” he said. “I’m not saying this is a fact, but if I were a betting man, I would say that’s probably an area that law enforcement should certainly explore.”

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

The Kansas Highway Patrol said one person is dead following a crash between a semi tractor...
Man dies in Reno County crash with semi
A woman died from her injuries in a crash reported Friday afternoon, Feb. 24, on Interstate...
1 killed in crash on I-135 north of Wichita
Limited ice, but could make a few roads slick
Some ice and snow for Kansas before the weekend
One horse went down during the pileup, and several handlers came running to the rescue.
Budweiser Clydesdales get tangled up, fall during showing at rodeo
Surveillance footage shows a group of three women suspected of stealing tens of thousands of...
Police: Thieves steal more than $36K worth of jewelry from 2 Kan. stores

Latest News

Argentina's Empanadas
Wichita restaurant takes unique measure to prevent break-ins
Ukraine
International Rescue Committee local branch helping Ukrainians in Wichita with transition process
The International Rescue Committee branch in Wichita, Kan., is working to help refugees from...
International Rescue Committee local branch helping Ukrainians in Wichita with transition process
Slick road conditions led to several crashes on a stretch of I-235 in Wichita.
Slick roads leading to slide-offs, crashes on Kansas roads