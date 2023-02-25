Wichita restaurant takes unique measure to prevent break-ins

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After a series of restaurant break-ins in Wichita, one small business near downtown came up with an unusual plan to prevent more thefts.

Argentina’s Empanadas is a new small business in town. After recent break-ins to local businesses, its owner is taking action to keep her property safe. She also wants to share her plan with others.

“I know it won’t necessarily prevent it 100%, but we thought this must be a measure we can do to prevent (a break-in),” said Argentina’s Empanadas Owner Caroline Freeman.

The plan starts with “hiding in plain sight,” she said.

That begins with emptying the cash register and making that visible.

“We thought it was a good idea to show people in the window that, ‘hey, we took all our money out of here. We don’t have any value, maybe you don’t want to break in,’” Freeman said.

She said the strategy doesn’t stop at the empty cash register.

Freeman said they also remove electronics, including removing the business’s iPad from its dock to charge at an out-of-sight area and placing the dock next to the empty cash register in the window.

Freeman said she shared her theft-prevention thoughts on social media in hopes of making other small restaurant businesses aware and to give them a practical idea to protect their business when it’s closed.

“It’s important for me to preserve and to also help people that are business owners like me,” she said.

12 News Personal Protection Expert offered insight into the recent series of break-ins and a response to the “hide-in-plain-sight” strategy.

“This is a case that is, probably somebody that has worked in a business like that knows the general operations, where the cash may be,” he said. “I’m not saying this is a fact, but if I were a betting man, I would say that’s probably an area that law enforcement should certainly explore.”

