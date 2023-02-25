Winter to Spring and severe storms this weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - From one weather extreme to another this weekend. After a slick Friday with freezing drizzle and temperatures below freezing temperatures will climb into the 40s and 50s today with mostly cloudy skies.

The big weather story this weekend; severe storms possible by Sunday afternoon/evening. The weather system impacting southern California today will move into the Plains by Sunday evening. This system is very dynamic with strong jet stream winds and will create potential for severe weather and thunderstorms across Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas on Sunday. Storms in Kansas will have potential to produce damaging wind gusts, quarter size hail and heavy rain. While the threat for tornadoes in Kansas is never zero, there is a very low potential for an isolated spin up with storms Sunday evening.

The weather system races east across Kansas Sunday night into Monday. Expect sunny skies and gusty west to northwest winds after the storm passes on Monday. Mild weather continues across Kansas through the week with highs in the 50s and 60s through Wednesday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy. Wind: S 5-10. High: 46

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 36

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy and breezy, late day showers and storms. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 64

Tomorrow Night: Storms likely, then clearing and windy. Wind: S/W 20-30; gusty. Low: 45

Mon: High: 65 Sunny and windy.

Tue: High: 65 Low: 34 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Wed: High: 58 Low: 36 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 48 Low: 30 Partly cloudy, breezy and cooler.

Fri: High: 53 Low: 25 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 59 Low: 30 Mostly sunny.

