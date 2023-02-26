4 people die, 4 hurt in St. Louis car accident

An early morning accident near Forest Park has left four dead and four more injured.
By Amanda Alvarado and Rheanna Wachter
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - Four people died after their car crashed into another vehicle and drove off of an overpass in St. Louis.

Four others were injured, KMOV reports.

The accident happened just before 2 a.m. on Sunday near the intersection of South Grand Boulevard and Forest Park Parkway.

All four passengers of the car that drove off of the overpass were pronounced dead at the scene.

One person is in critical condition, one person is in serious condition and two others are in stable condition.

The names of the victims in the crash were not immediately released Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe storms later today
Weather Alert: Severe storm risk Sunday
A woman died from her injuries in a crash reported Friday afternoon, Feb. 24, on Interstate...
Highway patrol identifies woman killed in crash on I-135 north of Wichita
KWCH Car Crash generic
One dead in Reno County crash
Wichita restaurant Argentina's Empanadas takes a unique approach to prevent break-ins.
Wichita restaurant takes unique measure to prevent break-ins
Slick road conditions led to several crashes on a stretch of I-235 in Wichita.
Slick roads lead to slide-offs, crashes on Kansas roads

Latest News

In this photo provided by Big Bear Mountain Resort, snow is removed at the resort in Big Bear,...
Michigan power line work continues, California gets breather
A local resident bicycle past damaged building in Orihiv, Zaporizhzhya region, Ukraine, Friday,...
On Ukraine front, civilians cling on as troops repel Russia
The noise-canceling devices currently retail for $549 a piece.
NYC thieves stealing Apple headphones off victims’ heads
A California driver crashes into a Girl Scout stand.
DUI suspect crashes into Girl Scout cookie stand