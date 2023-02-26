McConnell AFB relocates aircraft ahead of severe weather

McConnell Air Force Base
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, Kan. (KWCH) - Due to the potential of severe weather, McConnell AFB will relocate most aircraft from the 22d Air Refueling Wing.

It’s a precaution due to projected severe thunderstorms, which have potential for strong winds and hail. The relocation is being accomplished to both protect the aircraft from potential damage and to maintain the mission capability for McConnell’s Global Mobility mission.

The aircraft will return to McConnell AFB after the storm has passed, and the base facilities and runway are deemed safe and ready to receive aircraft.

