RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) confirmed one person is dead in a crash in Reno County.

KHP said the call came in around 12:45 p.m. on Saturday. The crash happened on Highway 61 near Partridge.

KHP said the crash is still being investigated and Highway 61 in the area is closed.

