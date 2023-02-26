Severe storms likely- later today

Damaging wind gusts and quarter-size hail primary threat in Kansas
Severe storms later today and tonight
Severe storms later today and tonight(KWCH-Weather)
By Dean Jones
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 8:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A potent winter storm that hit southern California is moving into the Plains later today and will produce this seasons first severe weather outbreak across Texas, Oklahoma and parts of Kansas.

A strong cold front combined with favorable wind shear and instability will result in storms developing later this afternoon from the Texas Panhandle northward into Oklahoma. This is the region that has the highest threat of supercell thunderstorms that could produce tornadoes. Further north into Kansas storms are expected to develop over western Kansas after 4pm and race eastward overnight. Those storms will form a line of severe storms that will have the potential to produce damaging wind gusts of 65-75 mph. Some of the stronger cells in the line may produce hail up to quarter-size. The tornado threat remains low most of Kansas, however an isolated and brief tornado may develop along the leading edge of the fast moving line of storms. The highest potential for an isolated tornado, will be near the Kansas/Oklahoma state-line.

Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies today with highs in the 60s and low 70s.

Storms race eastward overnight and move out of Kansas after midnight. Rainfall amounts by Monday morning will range from 0.25″ to 1.50″ with the heavier amounts across central and eastern Kansas. Gusty west-northwest (non-thunderstorm) winds will follow this passing weather system. Gusts 30-45 mph can be expected through midday Monday before diminishing late Monday afternoon. Sunny skies will continue Monday into Tuesday with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Our next weather system moves into Kansas Wednesday-Thursday with cooler temperatures and a chance of a mixed bag of precipitation (especially late Thursday). Highs drop into the 30s and 40s Thursday, with a return to more mild and dry weather into next weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

**Severe Storms tonight**

Today: Mostly cloudy with evening storms likely. Some storms may be severe. Breezy. Wind: S 10-25; gusty. High: 62

Tonight: Severe storms likely before midnight, then clearing. Breezy. Wind: S/SW 15-25; gusty. Low: 44

Tomorrow: Sunny and windy during the morning, diminishing by afternoon. Wind: W/NW 15-25; gusty. High: 65

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: N 10-15. Low: 35.

Tue: High: 65 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Wed: High: 57 Low: 36 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 44 Low: 29 Mostly cloudy a light wintry mix by evening. Breezy.

Fri: High: 50 Low: 21 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 57 Low: 27 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 64 Low: 36 Partly cloudy, windy.

