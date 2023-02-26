Weather Alert: Severe storm risk this evening

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that severe thunderstorms will continue to move east across the state through the evening, then dry and mild weather is expected Monday.

Thunderstorms will continue to move east across the state through midnight. Some storms may be severe with damaging wind gusts the primary threat. Storms will also produce heavy rainfall.

Rainfall totals of a half inch to one inch are expected over central and eastern Kansas. Amounts over western Kansas will generally remain under a half inch.

Storms will exit the state later tonight, and we will be dry by daybreak Monday. It will be a cool start to the day with morning low temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

We will have plenty of sunshine Monday. The winds will be gusty out of the northwest, and it will be mild with highs in the 60s.

Mild weather will continue through Wednesday before our next storm system arrives on Thursday, bringing a chance of rain and snow, along with cooler temperatures.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Thunderstorms likely before midnight, then becoming clear. Some storms may be severe. Breezy. Wind: S/W 15-25; gusty. Low: 43

Tomorrow: Sunny and breezy. Wind: W/NW 15-25; gusty. High: 66

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: NW/E 5-10. Low: 35

Tue: High: 66 Sunny and breezy.

Wed: High: 58 Low: 35 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 43 Low: 30 Cloudy and breezy with afternoon showers; rain changing to snow overnight.

Fri: High: 48 Low: 24 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 52 Low: 27 Decreasing clouds.

Sun: High: 62 Low: 31 Partly cloudy. Windy.

