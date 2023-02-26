Wichita man reflects on working with former President Jimmy Carter

Wichita man reflects on working with Jimmy Carter.
Wichita man reflects on working with Jimmy Carter.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 10:05 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - David Austin and his family worked with Jimmy Carter for Habitat for Humanity. The nonprofit organization has been building homes for more than three decades. David remembers Carter as genuine, a hard worker and down to earth.

“Growing up it was the norm, to go on work weeks and to see him in blue jeans and a t-shirt helping out the less fortunate,” said David. “He was pounding nails, he was sleeping on church basement floors, he was walking with us.”

David said the last time he talked with Carter was a decade ago. He said the former President has forever made an impact on his life.

“Thank you for being a great example,” David said. “A great example of what its like to be a husband, great example of what it’s like to be a Christian, a great example of what its like to put people first... he truly embodies all of those great qualities.”

