Clearwater designates 29 donated acres for city park

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Clearwater announced a donation of 29 acres of property from Bill and Beverly Hammers and family. The property, located east of the Clearwater cemetery, will be designated as a city park, to be named the Hammers Prairie Park & Nature Center (HPP&NC).

“This was acquired by our family in 1907 and has been farmed for the past 116 years,” Bill Hammers said. “We are pleased to give back to the community in a way that remembers the past while looking to the future. The park will be a good addition to the City of Clearwater, a place that can be enjoyed by all.”

The Hammers wish for the park to be returned to native vegetation to provide natural habitat and ecological benefits for wildlife and to create an area for visitors to enjoy. The public will be able to access the park through established hiking trails. The city plans to create the design, build the hiking trails and open the park for public use in late 2023 or early 2024.

Clearwater and the HPP&NC Foundation is seeking donations to support the initial and ongoing development of the park and facilities. Donations should be made payable to the HPP&NC and can be dropped off and Clearwater City Hall of mailed to HPP&NC at 14111 West 95th Street South, Clearwater, KS, 67026. All proceeds will be donated to the park.

