Did you have dust on your car Monday morning? Here’s why.

Vehicles in the Kansas City area were covered in dust after a rainfall,
Vehicles in the Kansas City area were covered in dust after a rainfall,(Warren Sears/KCTV5)
By Greg Bennett
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - So you might have been dealing with a little more than rain and wind this morning. How about dust?

Well yes, I am sure dust may have been kicked up from the wind locally. but this dust isn’t local!

In fact, this dust decided to hitch a ride on this low pressure from the southwest. New Mexico to be exact.

As low pressure churned up the desert southwest prior to reaching to the Kansas City area, it kicked up massive amounts of dust and sand, creating “brown out” conditions within Arizona and New Mexico.

This violent kick-up of dust is called a haboob, which just so happens to be one of our morning meteorologist’s favorite words in meteorology. Some of this dust and sand was caught up in the internal spin of this low pressure and traveled within the low across the plains and fell out over the Missouri River valley.

This low pressure also pulled the dust across the plains within its wake much like the way water flows in behind you when you move through it.

ALSO READ: FORECAST: Weather alert in effect as strongs winds gust through KC area

