K-Tag now accepted on Florida toll roads

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Beginning Monday, the Kansas Turnpike Authority’s electronic toll collection device, known as K-TAG, is accepted on most Florida toll roads.

“This new compatibility with Florida comes at a pivotal time as KTA continues working toward its transition to cashless tolling in 2024. Using a compatible electronic transponder is the most efficient way to pay a toll,” said Steve Hewitt, KTA CEO. “KTA is excited to be a part of this step toward national interoperability which will help make travel on toll roads easier for customers.”

K-TAGs are now recognized as a valid transponder throughout most of Florida’s turnpike system, including roads governed by the following tolling entities: Florida Turnpike Enterprise, Tampa Hillsborough Expressway, Miami-Dade Expressway and Lee County. Toll roads, operated by Central Florida Expressway, near the Orlando area, are the exception .

In return, SunPass joins the list of electronic toll devices accepted on the Kansas Turnpike.

