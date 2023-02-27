K-Tag now accepted on Florida toll roads

Kansas Turnpike Authority.
Kansas Turnpike Authority.(Phil Anderson)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Beginning Monday, the Kansas Turnpike Authority’s electronic toll collection device, known as K-TAG, is accepted on most Florida toll roads.

“This new compatibility with Florida comes at a pivotal time as KTA continues working toward its transition to cashless tolling in 2024. Using a compatible electronic transponder is the most efficient way to pay a toll,” said Steve Hewitt, KTA CEO. “KTA is excited to be a part of this step toward national interoperability which will help make travel on toll roads easier for customers.”

K-TAGs are now recognized as a valid transponder throughout most of Florida’s turnpike system, including roads governed by the following tolling entities: Florida Turnpike Enterprise, Tampa Hillsborough Expressway, Miami-Dade Expressway and Lee County. Toll roads, operated by Central Florida Expressway, near the Orlando area, are the exception.

In return, SunPass joins the list of electronic toll devices accepted on the Kansas Turnpike.

