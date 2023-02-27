LIVE BLOG: Severe weather continues to move across Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - 8:15 p.m. Greg Sanders, Director of Emergency Management in Seward County, confirms a tornado was on the ground at approximately 5 p.m. in the southeast portion of the county.

Sanders said one home was severely damaged and three mobile homes were also damaged. Sanders also reports broken windows on homes and vehicles.

Sanders said one female was injured by flying glass.

Sanders is advising families to call (620)-626-3270 if you have damages to your property. House to house check will start tomorrow.

7:45 p.m. Storm Team 12 continues to monitor the widespread thunderstorms moving towards eastern Kansas.

Victory Electric, an electric company in Dodge City, confirms multiple power lines down throughout their service area. Crews with Victory Electric are assessing the damage and will work on restoring power once the assessment is complete.

Storm Team 12 is tracking the system and will have a full report tonight on 12 News at 9 and 10.

7:15 p.m. The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Hodgeman County. Earlier today, a tornado warning was issued for Meade, Clark, Ford, and Hodgeman counties. Storm Team 12 has confirmed a tornado touched down in Liberal, Kansas.

Pierce Ceniti shared this photo with KWCH showing funnel cloud forming in Liberal, Kansas.

A funnel cloud begins to form in Liberal, Kansas. (KWCH)

The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) reports Highway 50 from Holcomb to Garden City is closed in both directions. KDOT said the closure is due to downed power lines from high winds.

KDOT said traffic is being routed on Old U.S. 50 to Anderson Rd. Currently, there is no estimated time on when the highway will reopen.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com