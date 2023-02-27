Mild and tame weather today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a quiet Monday morning after a night of heavy rain and severe storms. Any lingering clouds will quickly move out and we are looking at sunny skies, gusty winds, and highs in the middle 60s later today.

Expect quiet skies and mild to warm temperatures through the middle of the week. High temperatures close to 70 degrees on Tuesday will fall into the upper 50s on Wednesday as a weak cold front sweeps across Kansas.

Do not get used to the balmy conditions as a winter storm may be coming to Kansas by the end of the week. While the exact path is uncertain, it looks like the heavier precipitation will stay our south. Light snow is expected over western Kansas, while areas farther east, including the Wichita area see a mix of rain and snow.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny, breezy, and mild. Wind: W/NW 15-25; gusty. High: 67.

Tonight: Clear and cooler. Wind: N/E 5-10. Low: 35.

Tomorrow: Sunny, breezy, and mild. Wind: E/SW 10-20; gusty. High: 69.

Wed: Low: 33. High: 58. Mostly sunny, slightly cooler.

Thu: Low: 32. High: 47. Mostly cloudy; afternoon rain/light mix overnight.

Fri: Low: 28. High: 48. Decreasing clouds.

Sat: Low: 27. High: 55. Partly cloudy.

Sun: Low: 31 High: 62. Mostly sunny; windy later in the day.

