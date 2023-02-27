Mild and tame weather today

Middle 60s on Monday afternoon
what's next
what's next(kwch)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 5:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a quiet Monday morning after a night of heavy rain and severe storms. Any lingering clouds will quickly move out and we are looking at sunny skies, gusty winds, and highs in the middle 60s later today.

Expect quiet skies and mild to warm temperatures through the middle of the week. High temperatures close to 70 degrees on Tuesday will fall into the upper 50s on Wednesday as a weak cold front sweeps across Kansas.

Do not get used to the balmy conditions as a winter storm may be coming to Kansas by the end of the week. While the exact path is uncertain, it looks like the heavier precipitation will stay our south. Light snow is expected over western Kansas, while areas farther east, including the Wichita area see a mix of rain and snow.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny, breezy, and mild. Wind: W/NW 15-25; gusty. High: 67.

Tonight: Clear and cooler. Wind: N/E 5-10. Low: 35.

Tomorrow: Sunny, breezy, and mild. Wind: E/SW 10-20; gusty. High: 69.

Wed: Low: 33. High: 58. Mostly sunny, slightly cooler.

Thu: Low: 32. High: 47. Mostly cloudy; afternoon rain/light mix overnight.

Fri: Low: 28. High: 48. Decreasing clouds.

Sat: Low: 27. High: 55. Partly cloudy.

Sun: Low: 31 High: 62. Mostly sunny; windy later in the day.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Severe storms later today
Severe storms likely- later today
Severe storms later today
Weather Alert: Severe storm risk Sunday
Earthquake
Small earthquake strikes Wichita
Forecast high temperatures Monday.
Breezy and mild Monday
Feb. 26 Liberal, KS damage to home
NWS: Liberal tornado damages home, power lines downed

Latest News

Forecast high temperatures Monday.
Breezy and mild Monday
Severe storms later today
Severe storms likely- later today
Severe storms later today
Weather Alert: Severe storm risk Sunday
Winter transitions to Spring this weekend
Winter to Spring and severe storms this weekend