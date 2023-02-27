More mild weather into Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Calmer weather is expected as we head into Tuesday, but another storm system will makes it’s way toward the Plains later this week with chances for rain and snow.

Look for a mainly clear sky into Tuesday with lows in the 20s as the wind calms. Highs will warm back into the 60s with plenty of sunshine for the afternoon.

The next system will arrive Thursday with chances for rain and snow. Most of western Kansas will get snow, while farther east the chances for rain will be increasing. It’s too early to make a prediction on snow amounts, but temperatures will turn a little colder by Thursday as highs fall into the 30s and 40s nearly statewide.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear and cooler. Wind: NW/E 5-10. Low: 36.

Tomorrow: Sunny, breezy, and mild. Wind: E/SW 10-20; gusty. High: 69.

Tomorrow Night: Clear to mostly clear. Wind: W/N 5-15. Low: 34.

Wed: High: 62 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 47 Low: 35 Cloudy; PM showers, then some overnight snow.

Fri: High: 52 Low: 29 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 54 Low: 26 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 60 Low: 28 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 66 Low: 35 Partly cloudy; breezy.

