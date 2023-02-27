SW Kansas highway closed due to downed power lines

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) reports Highway 50 from Holcomb to Garden City is closed in both directions.

KDOT said the closure is due to downed power lines from high winds.

KDOT said traffic is being routed on Old U.S. 50 to Anderson Rd. Currently, there is no estimated time on when the highway will reopen.

