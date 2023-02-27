Trooper rescues injured owl found in the middle of highway

Police in Maine said an owl was rescued from the middle of a highway.
Police in Maine said an owl was rescued from the middle of a highway.(Maine State Police)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, Maine (Gray News) – An officer in Maine who was helping a driver on the side of a highway went above and beyond to help someone else in need of assistance right after.

The Maine State Police made a post on Facebook saying Trooper Samual Tlumac was assisting a motorist on I-95 near Fairfield on Monday, Feb. 20, when he came across an injured owl in the middle of the highway.

Tlumac placed the owl in an animal carrier before taking it to Warden Services Headquarters in Sydney.

The owl will be cared for at an avian rehabilitation center if needed before being let go.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe storms later today
Severe storms likely- later today
Feb. 26 Liberal, KS damage to home
NWS: Liberal tornado damages home, power lines downed
Earthquake
Small earthquake strikes Wichita
Severe storms later today
Weather Alert: Severe storm risk Sunday
Forecast high temperatures Monday.
Breezy and mild Monday

Latest News

Straight line winds knocked down power lines in Gray County during a Feb. 26 storm that slammed...
Straight line winds down power lines, rip off roofs in Gray County
Investigators tracked down a murder suspect using DNA, a sweet potato, and details from HBO's...
Sweet potato links suspect to cold case murder
FILE - Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., leaves an intelligence briefing on the unknown aerial...
Fetterman ‘on path to recovery,’ will be out for more weeks
About 1.8 million gallons of liquid waste have been collected from the derailment site,...
Waste shipments resume from Ohio toxic train derailment