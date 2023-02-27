US-50 to be closed several days in SW Kansas due to storm damage

Extreme weather on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, led to sights like this in southwest Kansas where...
Extreme weather on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, led to sights like this in southwest Kansas where tornadoes touched down destroying power poles and lines, leaving thousands in the area without power.(Crystal Metcalf)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - U.S. 50 will remain closed in both directions from Holcomb to Anderson Road for the next several days, the Kansas Department of Transportation said on Monday.

Highway 50 from Holcomb to Garden City is closed in both directions due to downed power lines.
Highway 50 from Holcomb to Garden City is closed in both directions due to downed power lines.(KWCH)

Utility crews are working to repair downed power lines from Sunday’s storms which included strong winds and produced at least two tornadoes.

“We experienced quite a bit of damage due to last night’s storms,” said Wheatland Electric in a post on Facebook. “Our crews have already begun working on repairs on over 20 electric poles that were heavily damaged, at least 13 of them along Holcomb Lane in Finney County.”

The electricity supplier shared a photo of a 345-kv transmission line belonging to power supplier, Sunflower Electric Power Corporation, that succumbed to the extreme weather.

Garden City police said Tyson employees and other motorists will not be able to take the highway to the plant during this time.

Wheatland Electric gave this reminder.

“NEVER approach downed power lines. For safety’s sake, always assume that a fallen power line is live, and call 9-1-1 immediately to report the damage.”

There is no estimated time on when U.S. 50 will reopen.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Severe storms later today
Severe storms likely- later today
Feb. 26 Liberal, KS damage to home
NWS: Liberal tornado damages home, power lines downed
Earthquake
Small earthquake strikes Wichita
Severe storms later today
Weather Alert: Severe storm risk Sunday
Forecast high temperatures Monday.
Breezy and mild Monday

Latest News

Kansas Turnpike Authority.
K-TAG now accepted on Florida toll roads
FILE - Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg speaks during the daily briefing at the White...
WATCH: US Transportation Secretary visits KC for new airport terminal opening
Feb. 26 Liberal, KS damage to home
NWS: Liberal tornado damages home, power lines downed
Thunderstorm photo from Garden City, Kansas
LIVE BLOG: Severe weather continues to move across Kansas