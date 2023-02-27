US-50 to be closed several days in SW Kansas due to storm damage

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - U.S. 50 will remain closed in both directions from Holcomb to Anderson Road for the next several days, the Kansas Department of Transportation said on Monday.

Highway 50 from Holcomb to Garden City is closed in both directions due to downed power lines. (KWCH)

Utility crews are working to repair downed power lines from Sunday’s storms which included strong winds and produced at least two tornadoes.

“We experienced quite a bit of damage due to last night’s storms,” said Wheatland Electric in a post on Facebook. “Our crews have already begun working on repairs on over 20 electric poles that were heavily damaged, at least 13 of them along Holcomb Lane in Finney County.”

The electricity supplier shared a photo of a 345-kv transmission line belonging to power supplier, Sunflower Electric Power Corporation, that succumbed to the extreme weather.

Garden City police said Tyson employees and other motorists will not be able to take the highway to the plant during this time.

Wheatland Electric gave this reminder.

“NEVER approach downed power lines. For safety’s sake, always assume that a fallen power line is live, and call 9-1-1 immediately to report the damage.”

There is no estimated time on when U.S. 50 will reopen.

