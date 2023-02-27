Wichita man indicted for sex trafficking

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A federal grand jury in Wichita returned an indictment charging 30-year-old Markeece Anderson of Wichita with sex trafficking.

According to court documents, Anderson is charged with two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion. Anderson allegedly coerced a woman to engage in commercial sexual acts.

The Wichita Police Department is investigating the case.

