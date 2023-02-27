Wichita man indicted for sex trafficking

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A federal grand jury in Wichita returned an indictment charging 30-year-old Markeece Anderson of Wichita with sex trafficking.

According to court documents, Anderson is charged with two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion. Anderson allegedly coerced a woman to engage in commercial sexual acts.

The Wichita Police Department is investigating the case.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Severe storms later today
Severe storms likely- later today
Feb. 26 Liberal, KS damage to home
NWS: Liberal tornado damages home, power lines downed
Earthquake
Small earthquake strikes Wichita
Severe storms later today
Weather Alert: Severe storm risk Sunday
Forecast high temperatures Monday.
Breezy and mild Monday

Latest News

Clearwater.
Clearwater designates 29 donated acres for city park
Extreme weather on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, led to sights like this in southwest Kansas where...
US-50 to be closed several days in SW Kansas due to storm damage
Kansas Turnpike Authority.
K-TAG now accepted on Florida toll roads
FILE - Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg speaks during the daily briefing at the White...
WATCH: US Transportation Secretary visits KC for new airport terminal opening