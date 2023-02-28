Boyd Gaming applies to develop casino in Park City

PARK CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Boyd Gaming Corporation on Tuesday announced that it has submitted an application to the Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission (KRGC) to develop and operate a new historical horse-racing (HHR) gaming facility in Sedgwick County: Diamond Jo Park City. The new facility would be located along I-135 near the 77th Street exit.

The new $160 million gaming facility would include a casino floor with up to 1,000 HHR units, a steakhouse, a FanDuel-themed sports bar and grill, a contemporary bar and lounge, new meeting and convention space, and the first Amazon Go store in the state of Kansas.

On Tuesday, Boyd Gaming, the operator of the Kansas Star Casino, announced plans to apply to building a historical horse racing gaming facility in Park City. (KWCH/Boyd Gaming)

Boyd Gaming said Diamond Jo would become “a key driver of new visitation and economic development opportunities in Park City.” Built with 100% private financing the facility is expected to create nearly 600 jobs (directly and indirectly) in the community, generating about $30 million per year in wages, salaries and benefits.

Additionally, the company estimates the property will generate approximately $90 million per year in additional economic activity throughout south-central Kansas.

HISTORICAL HORSE RACING

In 2007, Sedgwick County voters rejected a casino. The Kansas Star Casino, also operated by Boyd Gaming, was then built along I-35 in Mulvane, only feet away from the Sedgwick County line.

In April 2022. the Kansas Legislature approved Senate Bill 84 legalizing sports wagering in Kansas. The new law went into effect July 1, 2022, including language that allows for “wagering to be conducted by an organization licensee at a facility located in Sedgwick County and only through historical horse race machines approved by the KRGC.”

Historical horse-racing gambling means players can bet on replays of historical horse races using slot-like historical racing terminals. Those machines vary greatly, but all are based on the actual results of randomized past races.

OTHER COMMITMENTS

As a part of its proposal for Diamond Jo, Boyd Gaming pledged to donate $1 million annually to local non-profit organizations that provide healthcare and educational services to local veterans. Additionally, Diamond Jo would provide $250,000 per year in new funding for problem gambling treatment resources in south-central Kansas. Boyd has partnered with United Way of the Plains to administer Diamond Jo’s non-profit contributions.

There are several phases of the bidding proposes the company must complete. A public hearing will be held in April or May. If the proposal is approved, development and construction are expected to take about 18 months.

