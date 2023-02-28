Cooler Wednesday ahead of Thursday moisture

Unlikely to be a big storm, chances for rain and some snow return
Chances for rain and snow will be back(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The milder weather should hold on for a bit longer as we wait for our next storm system to approach from the west. Although temperatures do cool a bit for Wednesday, much of the state will start the month of March with seasonal highs in the 50s.

It won’t be as windy for Wednesday with increasing clouds across western Kansas. There’s no chance of any moisture throughout the day, but late Wednesday night and early Thursday, light snow will break out for northwest Kansas. The remainder of the area won’t get any rain or snow through rush hour Thursday.

Look for scattered showers to develop near Wichita Thursday late morning and into the afternoon. Far western Kansas will have some on and off light snow, with accumulations of only a T-2 inches at best. Temperatures will cool to the 30s and 40s for Thursday afternoon as the wind turns to the east/northeast.

Some heavy rain and snow is expected southeast of the Turnpike for Thursday night and Friday morning, so heads up for any travelers going in that direction. Temperatures will be near 50 Friday with gusty north winds.

Calmer and milder weather should return for the upcoming weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear to mostly clear. Wind: SW/NW 5-15. Low: 36.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny; not quite as warm. Wind: N/NE 5-15. High: 62.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming mostly cloudy. Wind: E 10-15. Low: 35.

Thu: High: 46 Cloudy with a few scattered P.M. showers. Breezy

Fri: High: 52 Low: 30 AM rain/snow mix, then partly cloudy and breezy.

Sat: High: 55 Low: 32 Decreasing clouds.

Sun: High: 65 Low: 29 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Mon: High: 66 Low: 42 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 51 Low: 38 Decreasing clouds.

