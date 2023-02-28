Fantastic finish to February

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a tame Tuesday morning with wake-up temperatures in the near normal upper 20s and lower 30s. However, later today will not feel like the last day of February as highs climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

A weak cold front will sweep across Kansas on Wednesday bringing an end to our warm spell. However, highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s keep us five to ten degrees above average for the first day of March.

Our next storm system will sweep across the state on Thursday bringing rain and snow chances back to Kansas. The heaviest moisture is expected to move across Oklahoma and Texas, but some light, slushy snowfall and accumulation is possible along and north of a Medicine Lodge to Marion line.

The Wichita area will be mostly wet, especially Thursday afternoon and evening. Some light snow may mix in on Thursday night, but accumulation is unlikely in south central Kansas.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny, breezy, and mild. Wind: E/SW 10-20; gusty. High: 69.

Tonight: Clear, then a few clouds. Wind: W/N 5-15. Low: 33.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, slightly cooler. Wind: N/E 5-15. High: 62.

Thu: Low: 35. High: 49. Cloudy, breezy; afternoon rain showers.

Fri: Low: 30. High: 51. Rain/snow mix early, then mostly sunny, and breezy.

Sat: Low: 30. High: 55. Partly cloudy.

Sun: Low: 29 High: 62. Mostly sunny; breezy later in the day.

