KU student found dead in dorm room

On February 27, the KU Police Department responded to a welfare check call at Lewis Residence...
On February 27, the KU Police Department responded to a welfare check call at Lewis Residence Hall. When officers arrived, they discovered a male student deceased in his room. The cause of death is under investigation.(WIBW)
By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE , Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas University male student was found dead.

On February 27 at 1:54 PM, the KU Police Department responded to a welfare check call at Lewis Residence Hall.

When officers arrived, they discovered a male student deceased in his room.

The cause of death is under investigation, and foul play is not suspected. Out of respect for the family, the student’s name was not released.

The KU Police Department states that any student who is troubled by this event is encouraged to contact Counseling and Psychological Services, 785-864-2277, or use MySSP (https://caps.ku.edu/my-ssp) to call or chat with professional counselors 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Packed rom at Feb. 27 Newton school board meeting
Newton parents raise concerns after controversial BOE decision benefits wrestler
Vehicles in the Kansas City area were covered in dust after a rainfall,
Did you have dust on your car Monday morning? Here’s why.
Jordan Brister's cause of death was released Feb. 24.
Cause of death released for student who died from cardiac arrest while at school
Feb. 26 Liberal, KS damage to home
NWS: Liberal tornado damages home, power lines downed
Extreme weather on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, led to sights like this in southwest Kansas where...
US-50 to be closed several days in SW Kansas due to storm damage

Latest News

This spot is giving local artists the chance to launch their art to new heights!
Where's Shane? The Clayworks
Newton HS
Newton parents raise concerns after controversial BOE decision
Packed rom at Feb. 27 Newton school board meeting
Newton parents raise concerns after controversial BOE decision benefits wrestler
FILE - In this March 4, 2015, file photo, Cardinal Theodore McCarrick speaks during a memorial...
Ex-Cardinal McCarrick asks court to dismiss sex assault case