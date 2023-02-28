KU’s Anderson Football Complex will receive major upgrades

Headed by design firms HNTB and Multistudio, the Anderson Family Football Complex will receive...
Headed by design firms HNTB and Multistudio, the Anderson Family Football Complex will receive substantial renovations to completely transform the facility’s existing locker room and weight room. The renovation project will begin on April 10.(KU Athletics)
By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Anderson Family Football Complex will receive substantial renovations to completely transform the facility’s existing locker room and weight room.

Headed by design firms HNTB and Multistudio, the renovation project will begin on April 10 and consist of a two-phase revamp. While the locker room and weight room upgrades will serve as phase one, more information on phase two is expected to be coming soon.

Director of Athletics Travis Goff knows what these upgrades will do for the program.

“This is another sign of the institution’s commitment to providing the very best resources available for our football program,” said Goff. “There is still much work to be done, and there is intense planning and preparation happening behind the scenes. But today is a day of celebration and a true indicator that we are all-in on making Kansas Football an elite program nationally.”

Head Coach Lance Leipold echoed Goff’s sentiments and is excited to see the project progress and come together.

“It’s very important to our staff that our current players have the opportunity to benefit from the upgraded facilities, and this will ensure they do in a first-class way,” Leipold said. “We have taken several important steps to becoming a better football program over the past two years, and this is another critical step forward.”

While the previous locker room was around 6,000 square feet and contained 110 lockers, the new locker room will be 8,000 square feet and will be equipped with 124 lockers. It will also feature state-of-the-art lockers made by Longhorn Lockers.

Another feature of the new locker room will have a “Kansas” script logo integrated into the ceiling. The ceiling will also be equipped with integrated lighting that allows for multiple mode settings for game day, recruiting and everyday use.

According to KU Athletics, locker installation will begin on July 7 and is expected to be completed for the start of training camp.

The facility’s new 15,000-square foot weight room is expected to be a major gamechanger for the organization. In addition to simply more platform weight racks, the racks will be customized with height and size dimensions.

The weight room will also see sports science integrated with the inclusion of the 1080Sprint, a portable resistance training and testing device for sprints and change of direction movements. The device uses intelligent variable resistance technology to provide training and testing for sprints and change of direction movements. The device measures power, force, speed, and acceleration.

“There is no doubt, this will be a top-five weight room in the nation. This is going to be tailored perfectly to our student-athletes that they receive the most optimal training available,” said Director of Sports Performance Matt Gildersleeve.

KU Athletics said that future renovation details will be released throughout 2023.

Click here for more information on the upcoming renovations.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Packed rom at Feb. 27 Newton school board meeting
Newton parents raise concerns after controversial BOE decision benefits wrestler
Vehicles in the Kansas City area were covered in dust after a rainfall,
Did you have dust on your car Monday morning? Here’s why.
Jordan Brister's cause of death was released Feb. 24.
Cause of death released for student who died from cardiac arrest while at school
Feb. 26 Liberal, KS damage to home
NWS: Liberal tornado damages home, power lines downed
Extreme weather on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, led to sights like this in southwest Kansas where...
US-50 to be closed several days in SW Kansas due to storm damage

Latest News

The Wichita State Shockers take the victory against Tulane 83-76.
Wichita State MBB: Porter, Pierre Key Road Win at Tulane
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy looks up from the sideline during a...
Chiefs promote Matt Nagy to offensive coordinator
Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Jerome Tang forging new path as first Black K-State basketball coach
Jerome Tang
Jerome Tang reflects on path to becoming K-State basketball's 1st Black head coach