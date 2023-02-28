KU’s Anderson Football Complex will receive major upgrades

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Anderson Family Football Complex will receive substantial renovations to completely transform the facility’s existing locker room and weight room.

Headed by design firms HNTB and Multistudio, the renovation project will begin on April 10 and consist of a two-phase revamp. While the locker room and weight room upgrades will serve as phase one, more information on phase two is expected to be coming soon.

Director of Athletics Travis Goff knows what these upgrades will do for the program.

“This is another sign of the institution’s commitment to providing the very best resources available for our football program,” said Goff. “There is still much work to be done, and there is intense planning and preparation happening behind the scenes. But today is a day of celebration and a true indicator that we are all-in on making Kansas Football an elite program nationally.”

Head Coach Lance Leipold echoed Goff’s sentiments and is excited to see the project progress and come together.

“It’s very important to our staff that our current players have the opportunity to benefit from the upgraded facilities, and this will ensure they do in a first-class way,” Leipold said. “We have taken several important steps to becoming a better football program over the past two years, and this is another critical step forward.”

While the previous locker room was around 6,000 square feet and contained 110 lockers, the new locker room will be 8,000 square feet and will be equipped with 124 lockers. It will also feature state-of-the-art lockers made by Longhorn Lockers.

Another feature of the new locker room will have a “Kansas” script logo integrated into the ceiling. The ceiling will also be equipped with integrated lighting that allows for multiple mode settings for game day, recruiting and everyday use.

According to KU Athletics, locker installation will begin on July 7 and is expected to be completed for the start of training camp.

The facility’s new 15,000-square foot weight room is expected to be a major gamechanger for the organization. In addition to simply more platform weight racks, the racks will be customized with height and size dimensions.

The weight room will also see sports science integrated with the inclusion of the 1080Sprint, a portable resistance training and testing device for sprints and change of direction movements. The device uses intelligent variable resistance technology to provide training and testing for sprints and change of direction movements. The device measures power, force, speed, and acceleration.

“There is no doubt, this will be a top-five weight room in the nation. This is going to be tailored perfectly to our student-athletes that they receive the most optimal training available,” said Director of Sports Performance Matt Gildersleeve.

KU Athletics said that future renovation details will be released throughout 2023.

Click here for more information on the upcoming renovations.

