St. John cancels classes after break-in, graffiti

ST. JOHN, Kan. (KWCH) - Classes were canceled on Monday in St. John after a break-in at the school.

In a release, the school district said the break-in happened over the weekend, leaving behind broken glass and “threatening” graffiti on the walls.

“We have no information that would lead us to believe there is a specific plan for violence toward any individual or anyone here at school,” said USD 350 Superintendent Josh Meyer. “However, we are taking this matter very seriously and are working closely with the St. John Police Department.”

The district said after consulting with the police department and conducting its own investigation, “we do not believe there is any imminent danger to staff or students.”

The district said the offender is a current student who is being disciplined in accordance with the district’s policy.

The police presence at the school will be increased over the next few days to help students feel safe.

