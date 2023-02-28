Where’s Shane? The Clayworks

By Shane Konicki
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s a story that’s out of this world!

Today for Where’s Shane we’re headed to Hutchinson to check out The Clayworks. This cool spot is giving some local artists the chance to launch their art to new heights...by possibly sending it to space!

We’ll give you the details on this really cool opportunity for some local artists,  but if you want more info on The Clayworks, you can visit theclayworks.com.

