Wichita hosting Blues-Coyotes NHL exhibition in October

St. Louis Blues right wing Pavel Buchnevich (89) celebrates with center Brayden Schenn (10) and center Jordan Kyrou (25) after scoring a goal against the Arizona Coyotes in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)(Rick Scuteri | AP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In a repeat of 2022, Intrust Bank Arena will again host an NHL exhibition game between the St. Louis Blues and the Arizona Coyotes. ProHoops Sports & Events announced Tuesday that the game will happen on Sept. 23.

”We are very excited to bring this event back to the people of Wichita,” said Linda Hargrove, President of ProHoops Sports & Events. “The City of Wichita showed up last year and provided a great atmosphere for these teams.  We expect an even bigger turnout this year.” 

Last year, in the first ever NHL game to be played in the city of Wichita, the St. Louis Blues defeated the Arizona Coyotes 5-4 in front of over 8,500 fans at Intrust Bank Arena

Tickets for the ProHoops Sports & Events “ICT Ice Classic” featuring the Arizona Coyotes and St. Louis Blues will go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 3 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online at selectaseat.com, by phone at 855-755-SEAT (7328) or in person at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena. For access to an exclusive presale opportunity on Thursday, March 2, fans can sign up to receive INTRUST Bank Arena Emails at intrustbankarena.com. Tickets for the “ICT Ice Classic” will be available starting at less than $10.

