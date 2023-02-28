Woman injured in south Wichita shooting

Wichita police said a woman was injured Tuesday afternoon following a disturbance and shooting...
Wichita police said a woman was injured Tuesday afternoon following a disturbance and shooting on south Grove. Police are conducting interviews. No arrests have been made.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:20 PM CST
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are investigating a shooting that left a woman injured Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. in the 2000 block of S. Grove.

Wichita police said when an argument between two women, both in their mid-20s, turned physical, a gun was brandished and fired.

Investigators are looking into what led up to the argument. At this time, interviews are being conducted. No arrests have been made.

