Woman injured in south Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are investigating a shooting that left a woman injured Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. in the 2000 block of S. Grove.

Wichita police said when an argument between two women, both in their mid-20s, turned physical, a gun was brandished and fired.

Investigators are looking into what led up to the argument. At this time, interviews are being conducted. No arrests have been made.

