WPD deputy chiefs file lawsuit against Wichita city officials

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Three of the Wichita Police Department’s top officers (two former and one current) are officially suing the city manager and other city officials. A 42-page complaint filed Monday by former WPD deputy chiefs Wanda Givens, Chet Pinkston and current deputy chief Jose Salcido specifies that the trio is suing Wichita City Manager Robert Layton, the city’s former human resources director, the Wichita police union, and others.

In the suit, Givens, Pinkston and Salcido claim there are inappropriate relationships between the city manager, the police union and the now-former HR director which covered up several police and internal investigations. The three plaintiffs in the case also claim they were made “scapegoats” in the investigation into racist and sexist text messages sent by some WPD officers.

You can read the complaint in its entirety below:

In September, FactFinder 12 reported that the deputy chiefs were seeking a settlement from the City of Wichita for defamation. Attorney James Thompson issued a demand letter the behalf of Givens, Pinkston and Salcido.

In the letter, the deputy chiefs alleged Layton, former City of Wichita HR Director Chris Bezruki, the Fraternal Order of Police and others “resisted, or outright defied, actions by the executive staff” to address disciplinary issues within the Wichita Police Department.

“Layton and Bezruki repeatedly lied about their knowledge of incidents within this abhorrent subculture and took action to protect and/or conceal it,” the letter stated.

In September, Layton issued the following statement, refuting allegations.

“I have just reviewed the letter prepared by James Thompson. The allegations made are outrageous. I have full confidence in the consultant, Jensen Hughes, who was hired to investigate relationships among the Police Department, Human Relations Department, Law Department and City Manager’s Office. I have nothing to hide and look forward to the full review and determination of these allegations by the consultant or a court of law should Mr. Thompson decide to proceed with a legal filing.”

