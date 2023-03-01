$1 million in grant money available for Wichita’s 21st Street Corridor Project

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Trains are a common sound if you’re driving near 21st Street North and Broadway, in north Wichita. Now, $1 million in federal funding is coming to the city to study ways to improve traffic in the 21st Street Corridor.

The goal of the study would find how best to reconnect east and west ends of 21st, currently divided by several railroad tracks.

“Sometimes it’s a pain to cross the street when the trains come over, so it will be helpful if the city can help us restore that,” said Wichita resident Crestobal Gonzalez.

The grant is part of a first-of-its-kind initiative by the U.S. Department of Transportation to reconnect communities that are cut off and burdened by past transportation infrastructure decisions.

“Due to frequent at-grade train movements crossing the 21st Street Corridor, residents often wait up to 90 minutes at railroad crossings. These barriers also separate two historically and culturally rich communities: the North End, home to Wichita’s predominantly Hispanic Community, and North Wichita, home to some of Wichita’s predominantly Black communities,” a news release from the U.S. Department of Transportation explained for allocating grant money in the city. “Improvements to the 21st Street Corridor would help reconnect the East and West End and facilitate access to daily destinations like grocery stores, medical facilities, after-school programs, and Wichita State University.”

