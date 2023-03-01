Boyd Gaming has company as two others apply for HHR facilities

Wichita Greyhound Park
Wichita Greyhound Park(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 1:26 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Three applications for organization license consideration were approved Wednesday by the Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission. One was expected, as Boyd Gaming Commission announced Tuesday that it planned a historical horse racing facility (HHR) near Hartman Arena, adjacent to I-135, in Park City.

Wednesday, the Gaming Commission also approved applications from Phil Ruffin and Flint Hills Entertainment, LLC.

Ruffin’s proposed facility would be located as what was formerly Wichita Greyhound Park, at E. 77th Street and Hydraulic in Sedgwick County. Flint Hills Entertainment applied for two facilities - an HHR location at Towne West on W. Kellogg, and a live racing park at 210 N. Jefferson Street in Eureka.

The Gaming Commission has 30 days to evaluate each application for completeness and follow-up. Staff of the Gaming Commission will be working with the commission to establish a selection process at a to-be-determined date in Sedgwick County.

