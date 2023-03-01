City of Wichita hears case in favor of banning plastic bags

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Could plastic bags at Wichita businesses become a thing of the past? Limiting shoppers to using paper or reusable bags is something communities across the country and eight states have already enacted.

The Wichita City Council at a workshop Tuesday, discussed what the city should do regarding single-use plastic bags. The city did not take formal action regarding plastic bags. A member of the city’s plastic bag taskforce attended Tuesday’s workshop.

The taskforce cited a 2020 study that showed more than 70% of respondents would be in favor of banning single-use plastic bags. Brett Prather, a former business owner who sits on Wichita’s plastic bag taskforce, said he’s seen a growing interest in younger demographics when it comes to any consideration of banning plastic bags.

At Green Acre Market in Bradley Fair, store manager Tina McGuire said she’s noticed a changing trend in shoppers, saying “no” to plastic or even paper and “yes” to reusable bags.

“I know during COVID, a lot of customers were scared to bring their own bags, ‘should we bring our own bags?’ ‘Are we allowed to use our own bags?’ “I’m glad to see it more that they’re bringing their own bags,” McGuire said.

She’s in favor of the city potentially banning single-use plastic bags or charging a fee to use the plastic.

If the City of Wichita moves forward with any action, McGuire believes it will come down to a change of habit. She believes the outcome from a plastic bag ban would be positive.

“Is it going to be tough? It’s going to be tough if we do something like that, but I think it’s a great idea,” McGuire said.

12 News reached out to city council members regarding where they stand on the issue concerning plastic bags and if they had any concerns a ban could create for businesses. As of Tuesday evening, we’ve yet to hear back from elected city leaders.

