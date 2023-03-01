DA’s office opens investigation into denture practice after FF12 report

Affordable Dentures and Implants
Affordable Dentures and Implants
By Hailey Tucker and KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 9:32 PM CST
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday confirmed it opened an investigation into a Wichita dental practice, Affordable Dentures & Implants.

A FactFinder 12 investigation revealed dozens of patients claimed they were never given dentures they paid for and never received refunds they were promised. The company set up a hotline specifically for Wichita patients to call in order to get their money back. Affordable Dentures & Implants guided people with issues to call 919-947-5262.

A couple weeks ago, the Sedgwick County DA’s Office said it had received several complaints concerning Affordable Dentures & Implants but needed formal complaints from consumers to open an investigation into the practice.

FactFinder 12 has done several stories about those who have never received their dentures or didn’t get refunded by the company when promised. Some people that have called or emailed FactFinder 12, have been dealing with issues over several years.

