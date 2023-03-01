Juvenile killed in UTV crash in Elk County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A child died Tuesday afternoon in a crash involving a UTV in Elk County.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. about four miles north of Flint Road on Road 5.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol’s online crash log, the 2010 Polaris Ranger was westbound on a Wind Farm Road when it turned southbound and overturned.

The passenger, only identified as a juvenile, was ejected and died in the crash. The 17-year-old driver was not hurt.

