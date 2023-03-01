Kansas tattoo artist launches campaign to train others

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - A tattoo artist based in Hutchinson is working to open a school for aspiring tattoo artists.

Denzelle Bailey has always dreamed of opening the first tattoo and art institution in Kansas. He said it can be difficult for aspiring artists to find an apprenticeship, especially in Kansas.

“I just feel like I was fortunate enough to reach my goals, and I just want to help people do the same thing,” said Bailey.

A professional tattoo artist of 13 years, Bailey said he’s looking to give more artists the opportunity to make their craft come to life.

Now the owner of The HiiiPower Tattoo Company in Hutchinson, Bailey said he had to take an apprenticeship in Atlanta, Georgia, because the state requires 1200 hours of training to be a licensed tattoo artist. However, he said there is no school for that training.

”We’re the only profession under the board that doesn’t have an institute or training facility where you can learn it. So, I just want to create opportunities for other people to have the same accomplishments and reach their goals that I had,” said Bailey.

The business owner has big goals for his potential new school.

“I would like to offer tattoo training, cosmetic training, micro pigmentation training,” said Bailey. “My goal is to have at least five instructors and 10 students per year. I want to take that and more, make sure they are coming out thoroughly trained. That’s important. I know how it was to have the desire, but nobody would give you the opportunity,” said Bailey.

Before that, there are several steps Bailey must take starting with the Kansas Legislature.

“Right now, we’re just with the steps and having to get the bill created,” said Bailey. “The next step would be going to the Senate and then, we can testify for it or against it.”

