Liberal student planned to show off gun before alerted of lockdown

By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Liberal police say a Liberal High student planned to bring a gun to school to show his friends, but he tried to get rid of the gun when his friends told him the school was on lockdown because of a false shooting call.

Just after 10 a.m., Liberal/Seward County 911 received a call about a boy throwing a gun over a fence across the street from the school. Officers responded and found the boy and an unloaded gun. The investigation revealed that the boy took the gun from his parents’ home and was going to show his friends at school. His friends, however, told him not to bring the gun because the school was on lockdown because of the reported shooting call.

According to police, the boy was afraid he would be accused of the school shooting, so he threw the gun over a fence. A person who saw him throw the gun called police.

Police are pursuing charges of possession of a firearm by a juvenile and possession of narcotics. An affidavit will be forwarded to the Seward County Attorney.

