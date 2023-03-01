Man sentenced to 4 years in prison for 2020 standoff, assault on Wichita police

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man was sentenced to prison after he barricaded himself in an east Wichita house and threatened police who tried to get him out, according to the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.

District Judge Sean Hatfield sentenced Micah Fleming, 32 of Wichita, to 46 months in prison and 24 months of post-release after he pled guilty on November 28, 2022, to aggravated domestic battery and two counts of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer.

The district attorney’s office said Fleming physically abused his girlfriend at his home in south Wichita on September 22, 2020. The woman was taken to a Wichita hospital for treatment, and police began looking for Fleming. They found him on November 14, 2020, at a home on E. Funston in Wichita.

Prosecutors said Fleming barricaded himself in the basement and threw items at the officers, including a chisel which missed an officer and stuck in the wall. At one point, Fleming pointed what looked to be a rifle at the officers. The officers retreated and the SWAT team was called. After several hours, with the help of the canine unit, Fleming was arrested. The gun was determined to be an airsoft rifle.

During sentencing Wednesday morning, Judge Hatfield ordered Fleming to pay $2,160 to the Kansas Crime Victims Compensation Board along with his nearly four-year sentence.

