March comes in like a lamb, and not a lion

By Jake Dunne
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:48 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says March is coming in like a lamb, and not a lion. Today will be cooler than Monday and Tuesday, but afternoon temperatures in the lower 60s keep us 5-10 degrees above average. Factor in some sun and a light breeze, and it’s going to be a nice start to the new month.

A weak cold front will sweep across Kansas later today and tonight bringing an end to our warm spell and setting the stage for both rain and snow chances starting tomorrow.

A storm system will move across Texas and Oklahoma Thursday into early Friday placing Kansas on the northern fringe. While northwest Kansas sees predominantly snow, and perhaps an inch or two of accumulation, the remainder of our viewing will rain changing to snow with little to no accumulation.

Most, if not all the moisture will be gone by sunrise Friday, and any road problems will rapidly improve. After a chilly Friday afternoon in the 40s and 50s, dry and warmer weather is on tap for the upcoming weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, slightly cooler. Wind: N/E 5-15. High: 62.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: E 10-15. Low: 35.

Tomorrow: Cloudy, breezy; afternoon rain showers. Wind: E/NE 15-25; gusty. High: 47.

Fri: Low: 30. High: 52. Rain/snow mix early, then mostly sunny, and breezy.

Sat: Low: 35. High: 58. Becoming partly cloudy.

Sun: Low: 29 High: 67. Mostly sunny; breezy later in the day.

Mon: Low: 42. High: 66. Mostly sunny.

Tue: Low: 38. High: 50. Partly cloudy, cooler.

