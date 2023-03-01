Midair flights enjoy northern lights sights

Take a Look at This: The northern lights were in rare form. (CNN, AIRBALTIC, ROSS STICKA, GRASSHOLME OBSERVATORY, GETTY, @UNKNOWNDAZZA)
By CNN Newsource staff and Jeremy Roth, TALAT
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A spectacular atmospheric phenomenon that must be seen to be believed resulted in a rare and welcomed midair flight diversion.

The northern lights were in rare, remarkable form recently, and the cascading colors were enjoyed by folks all over the planet - and beyond.

Astronaut Josh Cassada shared on Twitter a stunner of a shot from the International Space Station with a caption that read, “Absolutely unreal.”

In Alaska, glimpses of phenomena produced by electromagnetic waves during geomagnetic storms are less rare, but certainly no less breathtaking.

In the UK, the Grassholme Observatory shared a timelapse video of the aurora borealis rolling across the sky, an event the observatory says is only visible a few times a year.

An Air Baltic flight was treated to a vivid view high above the Baltic Sea, and they weren’t the only flight to sight the lights. Images from at least two passenger flights went viral after the pilots made unscheduled midair loops to give folks on board plenty of chances to take in and take pics of the amazing views.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Packed rom at Feb. 27 Newton school board meeting
Newton parents raise concerns after controversial BOE decision benefits wrestler
On February 27, the KU Police Department responded to a welfare check call at Lewis Residence...
KU student found dead in dorm room
Lily Wu announced
12 News anchor Lily Wu resigns, exploring run for mayor
12 News
Wichita police: Search over, 4 girls reported as runaways found safe
El Dorado High School.
False school-shooting calls made to more than 10 Kansas districts

Latest News

Senior Services of Wichita
Senior Services of Wichita reports urgent volunteer shortage
The TikTok startup page is displayed on an iPhone in Ottawa, Ontario, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.
TikTok sets new default time limits for minors
Smoke rises from trains as firefighters and rescuers operate after a collision near Larissa...
Greece’s worst-ever rail crash kills dozens, crushes cars
Shane puts on the helmet and takes some snaps!
Where's Shane? Wichita Regulators
FILE - Workers continue to clean up remaining tank cars, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in East...
Ohio senators ready rail safety bill after fiery crash