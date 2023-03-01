‘Multiple officers shot,’ standoff underway in KCMO

Multiple officers were shot in the 2300 block of Blue Ridge Boulevard on Tuesday night.
Multiple officers were shot in the 2300 block of Blue Ridge Boulevard on Tuesday night.(KCTV5 News)
By David Pinter and Zoe Brown
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:02 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is saying that “multiple officers” were shot on Tuesday night.

This happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of Blue Ridge Boulevard.

The police did not say how many officers were shot, just that multiple officers had been shot. The mayor, however, tweeted that three officers were injured.

The police said that a standoff is now underway in the same area where the shooting happened.

We are working to learn more. Check kctv5.com and watch KCTV5 News in the morning for updates.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Packed rom at Feb. 27 Newton school board meeting
Newton parents raise concerns after controversial BOE decision benefits wrestler
On February 27, the KU Police Department responded to a welfare check call at Lewis Residence...
KU student found dead in dorm room
Vehicles in the Kansas City area were covered in dust after a rainfall,
Did you have dust on your car Monday morning? Here’s why.
Jordan Brister's cause of death was released Feb. 24.
Cause of death released for student who died from cardiac arrest while at school
Former WPD deputy chiefs Wanda Givens, Chet Pinkston and current deputy chief Jose Salcido are...
WPD deputy chiefs file lawsuit against Wichita city officials

Latest News

Denzelle Bailey has always dreamed of opening the first tattoo and art institution in Kansas.
Kansas tattoo artist launches campaign to train others
Historic Learjet returns to Wichita
Watch: Historic plane returns to Wichita
Historic Learjet returns to Wichita
Historic Learjet returns to Wichita
New casino proposed for Park City
Questions surround company's plans for new casino in Park City